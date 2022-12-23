Ely organization receives award for conservation efforts

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A couple Minnesota associations awarded Ely Community Resource (ECR) the 2022 Community Conservationist Award.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (MASWCD) presented the award during the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (MASWCD) annual convention on Dec. 13, 2022 in Bloomington, MN.

Due to weather ECR was unable to attend in person.

A video recording of Lauren, one of the Ely Water Project students, and lead staff Jill Swanson accepting the award was played at the luncheon.

The award was later presented in person to Executive Director Julie Hignell, Ely Water Project lead Jill Swanson, and student participants Lauren and Abby by the North St. Louis Soil & Water Conservation District at their December meeting in Virginia.

North St. Louis Soil and Water Conservation District with support from Lake County Soil & Water Conservation District nominated Ely Community Resource noting that the organization has consistently provided enriching, immersive, and authentic opportunities for youth to engage with natural resource issues and investigate the natural world around them.

The ECR is a part of the community in the Ely area and help build that sense of community with Ely youth.

The organization has activities for stormwater drainage awareness where students designed a storm drain stencil and door hangers.

Through this they were able to educate the community about the importance of keeping pollutants from entering the storm drain system.

Students also participated in the Ely Water Project.

They were able to investigate aquatic invasive species and native species from crayfish to zooplankton, while also collecting data for water chemistry.

“At the award luncheon, people commented how they wish they had an organization like ECR around where they grew up. I think people in Ely are well aware how great ECR is. It’s wonderful to see them get state level recognition also,” says Becca Reiss, Community Conservationist with North St. Louis SWCD.

For more information on Ely Community Resource and their programs, contact 218-365-5254.

