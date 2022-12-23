Duluth Salvation Army receives 2 donations, 1 anonymous

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As of Wednesday, the Salvation Army was still behind on their yearly goal by $70,000.

After hearing the non-profit wasn’t going to make their goal during a broadcast of Northern News Now, an anonymous couple decided to step up and help them.

The anonymous donor called the Salvation Army Thursday morning to tell the non-profit that he and his wife heard about the fundraising deficit.

He said that they would like to stop in Friday with a check for $50,000 to go toward the red kettle campaign.

“When they called me from the reception desk, they asked, ‘do you want to hear a Christmas Miracle?’ and of course I said, ‘yes!’” says Cyndi Lewis, Director of Development.

“I honestly didn’t see any way for us to make up the fundraising deficit we were in due to the economy and the 2 days we had to close for weather. With a day and half left in the red kettle season and the continued generosity of the community, I’m now very hopeful that we will reach our goal and be able to help the community all year round!”

Upon hearing of the good news, Captain Teri Ellison expressed how thankful they all are for the overwhelming generosity of this person who heard of the need and stepped up.

“The weather dealt us a big blow this year as we had to cancel 2 kettle days due to the blizzard, and it affects the overall traffic at the kettles in the aftermath. We are thankful for so many things – the news outlets for telling our story, absolutely everyone who gives at the kettle – either with their time by ringing or giving donations. The mountains of toys and hundreds of volunteer hours – we are humbled by the warmth of people’s hearts at this time of year,” says Ellison.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the red kettle total was at $155,416.63 and with the $50,000 check coming in, they will be at $205,416.63.

But that’s not the only donation the Duluth Salvation Army received this week.

Fond-du-Luth Casino granted the non-profit with a $1,698.40 check from their Point to Give campaign Thursday morning.

This donation was made possible from the generosity of the guests and is facilitated to charities by the casino.

“Even though Christmas Distribution is over, the money for toys will help to replenish the money we had to spend to shop for teen toys, and the money for the general fund will go to support programs that run all year round like housing, food shelves, and emergency assistance. Most of our programs run at a deficit, so any contributions to the general fund help” says Lewis.

Also, on Friday, December 16, Fond-du-Luth Casino’s Sock Drive brought 4,744 pairs of socks to the Duluth Salvation Army, just in time to be given out at the Christmas Distribution.

Over the 13 years the Sock Drive has been running, Fond-du-Luth Casino’s guests have donated 76,377 pairs of socks to the Duluth Salvation Army.

