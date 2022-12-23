Duluth police seeking help for missing Duluth woman

Diane Poole
Diane Poole(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is seeking the publics assistance in locating 71-year-old woman.

Diane Poole was last seen in the area of Mesaba and E 9th St.

She also suffers from dementia.

Poole is described as a 150-pound, 5′1″ black female.

She was last known wearing gray sweatpants and an unknown color shirt, with no shoes or jacket.

If you know of Diane’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 and reference ICR #22183765.

