Cold and windy conditions making roads challenging to clear, says MnDOT

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - MnDOT reps say subzero temperatures and high winds have made it difficult to clear major thoroughfares the last few days.

“Salt is less effective at these temperatures. We’re using a combination of sand and salt together,” said Margie Nelson, Public Affairs Coordinator for MnDOT D1. “The sand is for traction, the salt will help melt as it can, but we will see the salt blow around in the wind as well.”

The winter storm sweeping across the Midwest just before the holidays has made a huge impact on traffic conditions in the Arrowhead.

“Everything is working together to create these conditions. There’s not one thing over another. It’s kind of a perfect storm I guess of the things that make the roads difficult to treat,” said Nelson.

Statewide, those conditions have been a huge problem, especially with a high volume of cars on the roads ahead of the holidays.

Lieutenant Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State Patrol said their agency has seen a huge uptick in crashes statewide.

“We’ve seen over 900 crashes and vehicles off-road since the start of this weather event. And it’s not really in one place,” said Shank.

While most road closures in Minnesota are in the Southwest part of the state, Shank said the icy roads are a problem everywhere.

High winds and low visibility are a big concern, but he said an inability to efficiently clear the roads is just as dangerous.

“The issue now is the roads look clearer, but they’re covered in ice. So, we have drivers that are going too fast for conditions,” he said.

The poor conditions have slowed down highway travel, and even with a fully staffed snowplow crew, clearing the roads is a slow and meticulous process.

“They’re driving in the same conditions that you are so they’re going to be going slow… so give them plenty of space so that they can keep making the road better for everyone,” said Nelson.

Even after the roads have been cleared by plows, Nelson said there’s only a matter of time before they become slick once again.

Shank advises simply staying home if you don’t need to travel.

“If you can wait a little bit till conditions improve. We’d like people to do that just for general safety on the roadway, not just for themselves but for other drivers as well,” he said.

For the latest on current conditions, head to Minnesota or Wisconsin’s 511 websites.

