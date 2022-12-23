City by City: Arrowhead, Wisconsin, Buhl

The Arrowhead Regional Arts Council has several open grants for local artists and groups.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Arrowhead- The Arrowhead Regional Arts Council has several open grants for local artists and groups. Each grant has various levels of aid from $1,000 to $4,000. All grant applications are open through January 27 and projects begin in April. There are also four additional grants available for under $1,000. Artists and organizations can only receive one grant per year.

Wisconsin- The DNR is reminding anglers to be mindful of invasive species this winter. The agency says that Curly-Leaf Pondweed and Eurasian Watermilfoil are two invasive species that remain hardy during the harsh winters. Other plants may survive in the muck and be pulled up and spread by augers and other equipment. They add to be careful transporting bait and never move live fish to a new body of water.

Buhl, MN- Two long time members of the volunteer fire department are entering retirement. Chief Josh McDowell and Assistant Chief Ted Erickson are both retiring on December 31. Together they have volunteered and given over 20 years of service to the force. The two say they’ve done well avoiding a camera together for the last 2-decades but they were happy to do what they call a “small part” in keeping their community safe. They also appreciate all the support and kind words they have received.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Minnesota, Duluth, Red Cliff

