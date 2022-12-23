Christmas Lighting Challenge winners announced

The 2022 Christmas Lighting Challenge has kicked off across the Northland, giving the public...
By Joey Swanson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many folks across the Twin Ports put extra effort into decking the halls this year, and Thursday a few were rewarded for their dedication.

From Disney to the Griswolds, nearly 80 homes all across the area decorated for this year’s Christmas Lighting Challenge.

Each home or business chooses a theme and is decorated using hundreds of lights to make the northland a little brighter.

This was the eighth annual rendition of the holiday contest.

Here is a list of the winners of each contest.

