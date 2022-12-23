Body found on Ashland, WI roadway Thursday

The man was identified as 25-year-old Bailey Zuniga from Ashland
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday morning authorities were called to a body found on the road in Ashland, WI.

At 8:19 a.m. Ashland Police and Ashland Fire Department responded to the call on Junction Road between Turner Road and Sanborn Avenue.

At the scene, police found the man who was identified as 25-year-old Bailey Zuniga from Ashland.

An autopsy report showed no injuries.

It is believed from the report he died from the weather conditions and was not properly dressed.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor.

No foul play is suspected.

An investigation is still ongoing.

