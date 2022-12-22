Winds become gusty later today, heavy South Shore lake effect snow

TODAY: Most areas will see light to moderate snow come to an end this morning into the early afternoon. Winds will become gusty out of the NW at 15-25 MPH, gusting higher than 45 MPH at times, beginning later this afternoon. This will lead to the development of heavy lake effect snow along the South Shore. Overnight wind chills will be in the -15 to -35°F range.

FRIDAY: A chance for light snow returns to the bulk of the Northland, but heavy lake effect snow continues throughout the day along the South Shore. Winds will be very strong out of the NW at 15-30 MPH, gusting over 50 MPH at times. This will lead to blowing and drifting snow throughout the region as well as blizzard-like conditions at times. Overnight wind chills will be in the -15 to -35°F range.

SATURDAY: Strong winds continue throughout the bulk of the day, gusting over 50 MPH at times. Heavy lake effect snow will continue along the South Shore. Snow and winds will begin to calm down late in the evening wrapping up as we head into Christmas morning. Blowing and drifting snow will still be likely throughout the Northland during the bulk of the day.

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

