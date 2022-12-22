UPDATE: Man identified in deadly crash near Black River Falls, WI

Dec. 23, 2022 - Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 1:10 p.m. on I-94 going west in Jackson County near Black River Falls, WI.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says 79-year-old Robert Leonhardt from Rosendale, WI failed to sufficiently slow down for another crash.

Troopers stated after life saving efforts the man died at the scene.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 79-year-old man has died after a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Jackson County near Black River Falls, WI.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on I-35 going west bound.

According to officials, troopers were investigating and attempting to clear a crash, passing motorists were slowing for the crash scene when the second crash occurred.

With further investigation, the GMC Sierra failed to sufficiently slow down and rear-ended a slowing-moving vehicle.

The car then went off the road and hit a Tractor Trailer unit that was parked on the shoulder.

Troopers on the scene attempted life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

