UPDATE: Man identified in deadly crash near Black River Falls, WI

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Dec. 23, 2022 - Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 1:10 p.m. on I-94 going west in Jackson County near Black River Falls, WI.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says 79-year-old Robert Leonhardt from Rosendale, WI failed to sufficiently slow down for another crash.

Troopers stated after life saving efforts the man died at the scene.

