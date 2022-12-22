Man struck, killed by fire truck

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) – A man in Louisiana was struck and killed by a fire truck Friday night, police said.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called around 11:32 p.m. regarding a man being hit by a fire truck.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.

Police said he was struck by an Alexandria Fire Department truck.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Gilmer Jaleon Lopez. Police are trying to locate Lopez’s next of kin and are asking for the public’s help in finding his family.

If you have any information, call the APD Traffic Division at (318) 441-6408 or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

Copyright 2022 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowplows prepping for the snow.
Union authorizes snowplow driver strike
Third in line to the Presidency & the Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire
Nation’s most senior Senator delivers farewell speech
WI WX
Snow begins today, very strong winds and cold wind chills to follow
According to the Grand Lake Volunteer Fire Dept., multiple agencies were called in due to the...
Crews battle flames, negative temps in Solway Township fire
MnDOT & WisDOT warning travelers ahead of holiday
MnDOT & WisDOT warning travelers ahead of holiday

Latest News

Women walk down to the metro at the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Ukrainians hail Zelenskyy after US visit dismissed by Putin
Governor Walz authorizes emergency assistance for St. Louis County
The number one tip to staying safe in these frigid temps: Stay inside.
How to stay safe in record low temperatures
President Joe Biden gets a weather briefing on Thursday at the White House as much of the...
LIVE: Biden to deliver Christmas message ahead of holiday weekend
Rep. Richie Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, discusses the IRS failures to...
Trump’s taxes: House OKs bill on IRS audits of presidents