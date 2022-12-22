Man dies in deadly crash near Black River Falls, WI

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 79-year-old man has died after a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Jackson County near Black River Falls, WI.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on I-35 going west bound.

According to officials, troopers were investigating and attempting to clear a crash, passing motorists were slowing for the crash scene when the second crash occurred.

With further investigation, the GMC Sierra failed to sufficiently slow down and rear-ended a slowing-moving vehicle.

The car then went off the road and hit a Tractor Trailer unit that was parked on the shoulder.

Troopers on the scene attempted life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

