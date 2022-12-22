Governor Walz authorizes emergency assistance for St. Louis County

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Walz authorized State Disaster Assistance for St. Louis County for the damage from a severe storm and wind.

On Nov. 10, 2022, the county experienced significant damages to public infrastructure caused by the severe wind the storm brought.

This wind also caused severe damage and erosion to specific sites that were a part of a restoration and mitigation project.

“It is crucial that we support counties impacted by storms and extreme weather especially as we enter this season with increased chances for severe weather,” said Governor Walz. “We are working with local officials to help St. Louis County recover from this storm and stand ready to support all Minnesotans in future extreme weather events.”

A press release issued by the governor’s office states that due to climate change, the frequency of extreme weather events are increasing and the impacts these storms have on the outdated infrastructure and roadways have caused millions of dollars in damages across the state.

Walz says that collaborative emergency planning at all levels of government and investments in infrastructure are critical to help prevent future damages.

