Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say

Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly killed by a dog.(Blacqbook via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (Gray News) - Police in Arkansas say a baby has died after it was bitten by a dog.

According to the Cave Springs Police Department, officers responded to a home on Dec. 14 regarding a family dog that bit a four-day-old baby.

Authorities said the newborn suffered severe injuries to her head and was transported to a hospital.

The baby girl was flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock but eventually died.

According to police, the dog, a 3-year-old Siberian Husky, was seized and euthanized by a veterinary service in accordance with state law.

Cave Springs police did not immediately identify the family involved but said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowplows prepping for the snow.
Union authorizes snowplow driver strike
Third in line to the Presidency & the Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire
Nation’s most senior Senator delivers farewell speech
According to the Grand Lake Volunteer Fire Dept., multiple agencies were called in due to the...
Crews battle flames, negative temps in Solway Township fire
MnDOT & WisDOT warning travelers ahead of holiday
MnDOT & WisDOT warning travelers ahead of holiday
WI WX
Snow begins today, very strong winds and cold wind chills to follow

Latest News

FILE - A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provide a new wall between the United...
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border
New details have emerged showing the events which lead up to a deadly shooting involving a...
Report: New details show events leading up to alleged killing of 2 officers by veterinarian
Police in California say Marine recruiters helped take down smash-and-grab suspects in a mall.
Police: Marine recruiters help take down jewelry thieves attempting to escape
City by City: Arrowhead, Wisconsin, Buhl
City by City: Arrowhead, Wisconsin, Buhl
Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter.
Employee killed while confronting shoplifter taking ammunition, authorities say