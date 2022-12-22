Duluth St. Luke’s top baby names of 2022 revealed

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of babies were born at St. Luke’s Birthing Center over the last year.

Nearly 800 babies were born at the Duluth hospital from Dec. 1, 2021 through Nov. 30, 2022.

Parents were very creative with naming their children over the year.

Six baby girls were named Juniper, making it the most popular this year.

There was also a seven-way tie for second place for Amelia, Charlotte, Eleanor, Freya, Madeline, Rylee, and Violet.

The Top Gun sequel may have inspired parents to name seven little boys Maverick, which tied Hudson for the most popular boy names.

From Achilles to Zephram, there were many creative names including Arrowyn, McGregor, Novaroo, Persephone, Pluto, and Willoughby.

