Duluth non-profit announces partnership to support community nights

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern Expressions Arts Creative (NEAC) announced their partnership with Essentia Health Thursday morning to support Community Nights at Harrison, NEAC’s weekly program in Lincoln Park.

NEAC staff and board members said they are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to further grow and develop this program and has started the conversation about duplicating this model in other neighborhoods in the Twin Ports.

These weekly programs bring families together to share opportunities for artistic play with alternating program opportunities for connecting and learning.

Throughout this program, families are able to participate in culinary arts, spending time with community leaders, activists, and business people to educate and inspire kids and their families, empowering children and youth to develop life skills through art and play, and art and STEM projects for all ages.

Organizers of the weekly program are thrilled to be able to offer a safe and inclusive environment for people of all ages, ethnicities and support needs.

“Our belief,” says Leanne Weber, Director of Operations, “is that healthy families make healthy communities, which are made even stronger and healthier when those families get out and meet each other.”

Community Nights in Harrison started in 2013 at the Harrison Community Center, but organizers saw a need for connecting families after the pandemic separated them.

“We were able to provide a place for neighbors to begin safely connecting again and establishing or re-establishing relationships, not only for fun and play, but to exchange information about resources available to them,” said Patrick Weber, NEAC’s Artistic Director.

Essentia states they are proud of this partnership with NEAC to enhance Community Nights at Harrison. They also included a $10,000 donation.

“Essentia’s mission is to make a healthy difference in people’s lives, and that mission extends far beyond the walls of our hospitals and clinics,” said Tonya Loken, community relations director at Essentia. “We are committed to supporting the communities we’re privileged to serve, and it’s by leveraging our relationships with key partners such as NEAC that we’re able to make the greatest impact.”

