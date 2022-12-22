Dangerous travel conditions could slow down emergency responses

DULUTH, MN -- A winter storm just before the holidays will bring whiteout conditions and subzero temperatures to parts of Minnesota.

First responders are warning that travel conditions could be extremely dangerous.

“Sometimes it’s tough. You want to go and spend the holidays with your family or your friends. And that’s understandable but it’s not worth your life to risk putting yourself in that situation,” said Jon Otis, Deputy Chief of Life Safety for the Duluth Fire Department.

Fire crews in Duluth and Superior were busy Wednesday preparing for the “ground blizzard.”

“[We’re] just making sure that everybody’s aware of what potential hazards might be out there with wind and snow and ice,” said Captain Steve Miner with the Superior Fire Department.

The biggest concern during this week’s storm isn’t so much a high volume of snow, but low visibility and deadly wind chills.

Miner and Otis both warn that low visibility conditions can also impact EMS crews and their ability to respond to emergencies quickly.

“If you can’t see on the roads, we can’t see as well, and also that poses challenges that might slow our response because our emergency lighting won’t be as effective,” said Miner.

No matter what, first responders say they will always respond to calls, but if that response is delayed, an emergency can become much riskier.

Getting stranded on the side of the road becomes much more deadly in those conditions.

“Hypothermia can set in in minutes, expose skin can freeze within minutes with these dangerous wind chill conditions that they’re expecting. I suppose skin can start to ice up almost instantly,” said Otis.

Otis said the best thing to do is be prepared.

“Make sure that you’ve got a winter survival kit in your car. I like to have an extra sleeping bag in my car. I think a sleeping bag is nice. You can crawl in if you need to maintain some of that warmth,” he said.

And when in doubt, don’t go out.

“Don’t leave your house or don’t get on the roads if you can avoid it,” said Otis.

