Crews battle flames, negative temps in Solway Township fire

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Solway Township industrial building is a complete loss following an overnight fire.

Fire crews were called to the building on the 7000 of Maple Grove Road just before 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office, the industrial building was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene.

According to the Grand Lake Volunteer Fire Dept., multiple agencies were called in due to the size of the fire.

Crews spent five hours on the scene in temperatures that were -10 degrees.

No injuries were reported.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

