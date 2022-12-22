City by City: Minnesota, Duluth, Red Cliff

Minnesota- The DNR has finalized an updated wolf management plan. This is the first update to Minnesota’s wolf plan since 2001 and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. The plan includes information about Minnesota’s wolf population, their history, changing public attitudes about wolves, their legal status and more. It also has a framework for how the state will approach decisions about wolf hunting or trapping if the wolf is delisted federally.

Duluth, MN- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is transitioning the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Canal Park to its holiday and winter schedule. Over the holidays they will be open:

• Dec. 19 and 22-23 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Jan. 5-9 and 12-15 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Starting January 16 the visitor center will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Red Cliff- The Red Cliff Junior Tribal Council and the Red Cliff Tribal Historic Preservation Office are teaming up to offer a winter wellness event December 22. There will be winter activities including a snowshoe obstacle course, fort building and more. There will also be warming stations with food and drinks! It’s happening at the Boys and Girls Club, and everyone is welcome. Those who donate gently used winter apparel will receive a raffle ticket to win a prize. If organizers decide the weather is too cold the event will be moved to December 29.

