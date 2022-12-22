Blizzard conditions, heavy lake effect snow to end the week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see partly cloudy skies. The winds will ramp up tonight with gusts reaching 30-40mph overnight. Wind chills will be in the 30′s and 40′s below zero, making for dangerously cold conditions. Temperatures will be in the single digits and lower teens below zero. New snowfall overnight will be less than an inch for most everywhere except the U.P.

FRIDAY: Ground Blizzard will be the buzzword of the week. We will NOT be seeing additional snow for most areas, but the strong winds will be blowing around existing snow. This will create whiteout conditions that will persist for several hours, making it a blizzard. Traveling around town might not be too bad, but highway travel across the state could be dangerous. Temperatures will be below zero with wind chills in the 30′s below zero. Wind gusts could reach between 50-60mph.

Wind Gusts (KBJR WX)

Heavy lake effect snow is expected along the South Shore Friday afternoon and evening. This will most impact portions of Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron counties. Travel will become impossible along Highway 2 Friday night into Saturday.

Snow Totals (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will continue to see strong winds out of the northwest 15-25mph gusting to 50mph. Ground blizzard conditions will still be possible. Highs will be in the single digits, but the winds will make it feel like it’s in the 20′s and 30′s below zero. Heavy lake-effect snow will continue along the South Shore.

Saturday (KBJR WX)

CHRISTMAS DAY: The winds will calm down significantly, but still remain breezy out of the WNW 10-15mph gusting to 20mph. Highs will be in the single digits with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Travel should be better, but not ideal.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

