Bayfield County snowmobile trails set to open Friday

(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - All snowmobile trails in Bayfield County will officially open Friday.

Due to the recent storm damage, some of the trails are still unpassable.

Clubs are still out clearing downed trees and packing trails.

Grooming operations have started in most areas.

Some still require more freezing in order to groom.

The Bayfield County Forestry & Parks Department states with the anticipated winter storm that will include high winds and blowing snow going into the holiday weekend to use extreme caution when riding.

Detailed reports from the snowmobile clubs are posted on Snowtracks and at www.travelbayfieldcounty.com/snowmobile.

