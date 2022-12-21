Walz, Flanagan announce new Commissioner of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilition

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan announced Ida Rukavina will serve as the next Commissioner of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation (IRRR) on Wednesday.

The IRRR is a State of Minnesota economic development agency that reinvests local taconite production taxes back into northeastern Minnesota businesses and communities in order to strengthen and diversify the economy.

Rukavina was born and raised on the Iron Range.

Currently, she is the executive director of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools.

She has primarily worked in government and the labor movement, representing public and private employees in northern Minnesota while working with the government at the state, local, and federal levels.

“With extensive experience serving schools, townships, and cities on the Iron Range, she is dedicated to ensuring that local communities in northeastern Minnesota have the resources they need to thrive,” Walz said.

Flanagan said Rukavina has the leadership and advocacy experience to meaningfully serve the communities within the Iron Range.

“From good schools to reliable infrastructure and thriving businesses, she will work to ensure all Minnesotans have the opportunities and resources they need to succeed,” Flanagan states.

Mayor Rick Cannata, Hibbing, also supported Rukavina taking over the IRRR.

“She is well-positioned to work across business, nonprofit, and public sectors to grow the Iron Range economy,” says Cannata.

“I am honored for this opportunity from Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan to serve the people of the northland in this role as Commissioner of the Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation,” said Ida Rukavina. “I am looking forward to working with people and communities of the Taconite Assistance Area to continue working towards a future which includes jobs that support families, a strong educational system, and thriving cities and towns.”

Rukavina is expected to take on her new position in the new year.

