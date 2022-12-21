Snow continues tonight, winds pick up tomorrow

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see light to moderate snowfall. The snow will also continue into tonight. The forecast has not changed when it comes to totals through this system. Expect roads to be slippery and snow-covered by Thursday morning. Lows will be in the single digits and some lower teens below zero. Winds will remain calm tonight.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see the snow diminishing for most of the region by the end of the morning. However, the South Shore will see lake-effect snow develop in the afternoon with breezy northwest winds taking over. With the breezy winds, the rest of us will see blowing and drifting snow. Travel conditions will still not be great, but if you HAVE to travel, Thursday afternoon might be the best option. Again, still not in perfect conditions. Highs will be near or below zero.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday is when the winds really pick up. We will see sustained winds out of the northwest 15-25mph gusting to 50mph. This will lead to near-blizzard conditions and very poor travel. Temperatures will be below zero with wind chill values in the 30′s and 40′s below zero. This is a life-threatening cold! On top of all that, power outages are still a big concern.

Friday Winds (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday remains VERY windy. Winds will be out of the WNW 15-25mph gusting to 50mph. Near-blizzard or white-out conditions will be possible throughout the day. Highs will be near zero with wind chills in the 30′s and 40′s below zero. The winds will finally calm down Saturday night.

Snow Totals (KBJR WX)

7-Day (KBJR WX)

