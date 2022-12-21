Snow begins today, very strong winds and cold wind chills to follow

TODAY: Snow will move in from the southwest this morning into the afternoon, arriving in the Twin Ports sometime around the noon hour. Snow will be heavy at times, especially over NW WI. Highs reach the single digits above and below zero with lows in the single digits to teens below zero.

THURSDAY: Snow continues during the morning, becoming scattered by the late morning into the afternoon. Highs will be around zero degrees with winds becoming gusty out of the NW at 10-20 MPH Thursday evening. This leads to overnight wind chills of -25 to -40°F into Friday.

FRIDAY: Winds will continue to be gusty out of the NW at 15-25 MPH, gusting over 50 MPH at times. This will lead to heavy lake effect snow along the South Shore through Saturday, as well as blowing and drifting snow and potentially blizzard-like conditions at times throughout the region through Saturday evening. Highs will likely stay below zero with lows in the single digits to teens below zero.

SATURDAY: Winds continue out of the NW at 15-25 MPH, gusting over 45 MPH at times. Moderate to heavy lake effect snow continues along the South Shore of Lake Superior. Blowing and drifting snow continues throughout the region. Winds will begin to calm down late Saturday, which will improve driving conditions and slowly stop lake effect snow along the South Shore.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

