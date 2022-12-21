New manufacturing program helps Superior students build their futures

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new manufacturing program within the Superior School District got a big boost Wednesday toward giving students real-world trades experience.

Cenovus Superior Refinery donated $50,000 to the Spartan Manufacturing program, a new technology education class set to start next year.

Cenovus leaders present a $50,000 check to the new Spartan Manufacturing program. (Northern News Now)

The money will help the district buy equipment and launch the program, which aims to drive interest and excitement in the trade industry and, eventually, help fill important jobs in the Twin Ports.

“We want to turn out good people, we want to improve the workforce for the local economy, and give kids real life experience while they’re still at the high school,” Adam Kuhlman, a teacher who helped develop Spartan Manufacturing, said.

To take part in the program, students must apply and go through an interview process.

Then, if hired, they can take on one of several positions, including: leadership, marketing, accounting, and other hands-on work like engineering, welding, fabricating and more.

They’ll partner with local businesses on special projects as a way to get hands-on experience in the industry.

The student “employees” will then get compensated in the form of scholarships.

Superior students consider their next moves in the school district's metals fabrication shop. (Northern News Now)

Superior school leaders say this will fill a big need in the community.

“In this class, it’s not going to be projects to take home to your family,” Kuhlman said. “We’re going to have students interacting with customers in the community so they’re going to be developing a lot of the soft skills a lot of businesses and industries are looking for while they’re doing some of the technical projects in here.”

Cenovus is one of the businesses excited about the new program.

“As a large trades employer in the area, Cenovus relies on initiatives like Spartan Manufacturing to fill jobs and help our local economy,” said Dean Perkins, Vice President Refinery Restart at the Cenovus Superior Refinery. “This project aligns with our values around developing future-ready youth and resilient communities. Supporting the School District of Superior with a program that helps students learn different and new skills, furthering student interest in trades professions, is a huge win for companies like Cenovus in our region.”

Spartan Manufacturing will start holding the class at the start of the 2023-24 school year.

