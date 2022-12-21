New license plates introduced to raise awareness for missing, murdered indigenous relatives

new MMIR and MMIW plates
new MMIR and MMIW plates(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, in collaboration with the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, launched new Tribal license plates at a ceremony held in Carlton Tuesday morning.

The MMIR (missing and murdered Indigenous relatives) and MMIW (missing and murdered Indigenous women) plates were created to honor and raise awareness of the epidemic of violence.

These acts of violence against Indigenous relatives and women occurs in not only Minnesota, but throughout the whole country.

Cathy Chavers, tribal chairwoman of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa says, “when we talk about murdered and missing Indigenous relatives, we could actually go back to the boarding school era, and that could be another era and so when I talk about many years with these issues of our missing relatives it goes way back, way, way back.”

She hopes that one day there will be no need for these plates, but worries that day might not come anytime soon.

The new Tribal license plates are only available to residents who live within reservation boundaries.

