Communities brace for power outages as storm approaches

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- In the event of power outages, many people may need to seek out shelter at warming centers.

Preparations for the lights and heat to go out are in full swing in St. Louis County.

“Planning efforts have been underway all day today,” said SLC Emergency Management Coordinator Dewey Johnson. “So there’s kind of two prongs-two prong approach. One is a warming shelter, people can go in and warm up, charge their cell phones make phone calls, have a place to go.”

Johnson said the warming shelters will set up in any part of the massive county they’re needed and be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

He said the second prong of planning is finding overnight shelter for those who need it.

“We’re kind of just coming out of a storm where we had significant power outages for several days,” Johnson said. “We in St. Louis County were fortunate, we only had one family that reached out for sheltering. That was handled between us and the Red Cross. This may be a little different because the temperatures are a lot colder.”

In Superior, Mayor Jim Paine said emergency crews are ready for anything.

“Our general hope and expectation is that utility will be able to restore power anytime it goes out fairly quickly,” Paine said. “Our emergency crews are on standby to help make sure that is facilitated and possible.”

Paine said people should make sure they have a way to receive communication as weather situations quickly change.

“We’re not going to open warming centers for an emergency like that because we don’t expect to need them. That said, in the event an emergency swells, we can open them very quickly, it’s just important that we’re able to communicate with people to tell them where to go and what to do,” Paine said.

Communication is key, as Johnson said emergency management is a community effort.

“We’re kind of working with the power companies, staying connected, touching base with them seeing where power outages are, how extensive, what they think time and restoration might be,” Johnson said.

He said throughout the storm, keep your phone charged, so in the event of a power outage, you can keep communicating with others to make sure they know you’ve lost power, and have a safety kit and bag packed in case you need to seek shelter.

