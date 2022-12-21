City by City: Hayward, MN DNR, Minnesota

Hayward, WI- The community is coming together to help those in need. Timber Ford of Hayward is hosting its second annual Canned Food Drive now through January 31. Donations can also be made for people or furry friends if you’ve got extra wet cat and dog food.

Minnesota DNR- December 21 at noon the Minnesota DNR is hosting a class about all things snowmobiling. Hosted by a DNR state trail and snowmobile program consultant, participants can learn how to get started in the winter sport, where trails are open and how to prepare before heading out. Wednesday, December 28, will be another free webinar, focused on sturgeon fishing.

Minnesota- High school juniors are invited to apply for scholarship money. The Minnesota Association of Townships has announced its 2023 scholarship program. The annual opportunity offers up to five $2,000 scholarships to current high school juniors statewide. This includes public, private or home-schooled students. Applications are due June 1 of 2023. The prompt for this year’s essay is on promoting township governments.

