This season’s last saltie to arrive Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The last oceangoing arrival of the 2022 maritime shipping season is set to arrive late Tuesday afternoon.

The Fednav’s Federal Kushiro is expected to come in to the Port of Duluth-Superior vis the Duluth Ship Canal.

She will proceed to Duluth’s Ceres-Riverland Ag grain terminal to load approximately 23,000 short tons of wheat bound for Italy.

The ship is expected to depart Duluth on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 which would equal the latest departure date for an oceangoing vessel in port history. This mark was set in 1984 and matched in 2016 and 2019.

All oceangoing vessels must be clear of the Montreal-Lake Ontario section of the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System by noon Eastern Time on Dec. 31, 2022, which marks the Seaway’s seasonal closure date.

Maritime shipping across Lake Superior and within the Great Lakes will continue until the Soo Locks’ seasonal closure on Jan. 15, 2023.

The Soo Locks are scheduled to re-open March 25, 2023, which will commence the 2023 maritime shipping season.

If you are interested in tracking the vessel live go to Marine Traffic’s website.

All schedule and timing estimates are subject to change.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.