Sunny and cool today, more snow to come

Today: Some roads could be a tad slick to start our morning commute today leftover from yesterday’s snow. Through the rest of the day sunshine prevails with cooler temperatures. Temperatures only climb onto either side of zero through the day. Winds out of the west between 5-15 MPH means that most will see windchills in the teens below zero through much of the day. Tonight, temperatures slip back into the single digits and teens below zero. Windchills could be -20 to -30 for much of the night. Clouds gradually begin to fill through the night giving way to mainly cloudy skies as we head towards daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday: Snow showers begin to fill through the morning hours on Wednesday. Accumulation snow lasts through much of the day Wednesday. There are still some questions about snow accumulations and the exact placement of the storm. For now, what we can say is the most snow should be located in the southern portion of the region with the highest totals along the South Shore. Stay tuned for updates.

Thursday: Snow looks to continue through at least Thursday morning. Even as snow wraps up blowing snow looks to remain an issue making travel difficult with low visibility. Temperatures climb into either side of zero.

