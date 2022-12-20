Steelworkers ratify four-year contract with U.S. Steel

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - United Steelworkers (USW) announced Tuesday that members have overwhelmingly ratified a new, four-year contract.

The union says the new contracts feature 20% pay raises over the four years, pensions increases, and improvements to both active and retiree healthcare.

The ratification comes just over a month after union leaders and U.S. Steel reached a tentative contract agreement.

The now ratified contract will cover roughly 11,000 members of 13 local unions at U.S. Steel facilities.

U.S. Steel operates Minntac in Mt. Iron and Keetac in Keewatin. About 380 union workers at Keetac had been without a contract since September 1.

“We are pleased to have reached these agreements with our USW-represented employees,” said David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Steel. “The new agreements balance the needs of our employees, customers, stockholders, and other stakeholders. We will continue to work together in implementing our Best for All® strategy and transforming the future of steel through strategic investments in innovation, sustainability, operational excellence and the communities in which we operate.”

“Our members have won major economic and contract language improvements that will improve the standard of living of USW members and their families,” USW International President Thomas M. Conway said.

“With the new contract ratified, union members will be safer at work and our jobs and benefits more secure than they have been in the past,” says Millsap. “Our continued solidarity will ensure that we keep the tradition of steelmaking alive in our communities for another generation of Steelworkers.”

The new agreements are retroactive to Sept. 1, 2022 and will continue through Sept. 1, 2026.

The United Steelworkers Union also reached a new contract agreement with Cleveland-Cliffs earlier this year, which went into effect October 1. Those contracts cover about 2,000 employees in our region.

