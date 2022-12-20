People brave long wait times at Northland shipping facilities before holidays

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some people say they waited more than 2 1/2 hours at a United States Postal Service Duluth branch Monday as the clock ticks toward the final holiday shipping deadlines of the season.

At the U.S.P.S. location on West Michigan Street, one person told us she was there to drop off a bunch of packages she wasn’t able to mail during last week’s snowstorm, hoping to get them to her loved ones in time for Christmas.

“I got to say, even though this is chaos, the Christmas spirit is here,” Brooke Metz said. “It’s a Minnesota nice vibe.”

The lines stretched around the USPS Duluth branch Monday. (Northern News Now)

As we spoke with Metz, she estimated she had another 40 minutes to wait in line after already waiting 2 1/2 hours.

If you plan to mail your packages by U.S.P.S., you have one final deadline to get your gifts to their destination by the holiday.

According to agency spokespeople, Dec. 22 is their deadline for Priority Mail Express service.

“As in previous years, Sunday delivery has been expanded in select locations that experience high package volumes. The Postal Service already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities. Mail carriers will also deliver Priority Mail Express packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations,” U.S.P.S. spokespeople wrote.

Depending on your shipping preference, FedEx and UPS also still have holiday shipping windows open.

As far as locally owned stores go, Pack and Mail Plus in Cloquet also says this has been a very busy holiday season for them too.

Owner Crysta Reeves said they did have to close for parts of the day during the blizzard last week, so they’re going to see some shipments arrive later than usual.

People wait to send off their packages at Pack and Mail in Cloquet. (Northern News Now)

“Ground options: that’s not possible, especially with the backlog from the storm, they’re not going to make it by Christmas,” Reeves said. “But we do have those overnight options for people who really want them there.”

To make sure shipping goes smoothly, Reeves says to avoid prohibited items in your packages, like alcohol and cash.

You can also bring your gift to Pack and Mail and they’ll make sure you have the right sized box to prevent damage.

