North Star Academy to perform holiday concert at DECC

presents
presents(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Kindergarten through 4th grade students from the North Star Academy will be performing a holiday concert at the DECC auditorium.

The performance will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

During the month of December, students have been practicing showing the act of compassion.

Each group of students were given $20 to start a compassion project, and there was a schoolwide toy drive for the Salvation Army’s Toyland Express.

The compassion projects the students worked on were Adopting a Family, Winter Gear Collection, Activity Bags for Foster Children, and a project for recognizing staff for showing compassion.

There will be collection boxes for their projects as well as the Toyland Express drive at the DECC during the concert.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dispute involved a baseball bat and a gun.
Duluth road rage incident leads to gunfire
In the Winter
5 days after storm, some Northwest WI residents still without power
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
1-3" of snow should fall Monday
Winter Weather Advisory to cover Minnesota’s Arrowhead Monday
Winter Storm Watch for the potential Wednesday/Thursday+ storm
Winter Weather Advisory Monday night, Winter Storm Watch for later in the week

Latest News

Port of Duluth
This season’s last saltie to arrive Tuesday
30 families were picked to participate by community outreach groups.
30 Duluth families get to ‘Shop With A Cop’
Northland High School Hoops
Northland High School Hoops
Snowplows prepping for the snow.
Union authorizes snowplow driver strike