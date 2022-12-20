North Star Academy to perform holiday concert at DECC

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Kindergarten through 4th grade students from the North Star Academy will be performing a holiday concert at the DECC auditorium.

The performance will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

During the month of December, students have been practicing showing the act of compassion.

Each group of students were given $20 to start a compassion project, and there was a schoolwide toy drive for the Salvation Army’s Toyland Express.

The compassion projects the students worked on were Adopting a Family, Winter Gear Collection, Activity Bags for Foster Children, and a project for recognizing staff for showing compassion.

There will be collection boxes for their projects as well as the Toyland Express drive at the DECC during the concert.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.