Heavy snow, very strong winds, and cold wind chills on the way

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear for the bulk of the overnight with lows dropping into the teens below zero. A couple areas in the Iron Range could get into the 20s below zero. Wind chills will approach -30° at times overnight. Clouds increase into Wednesday morning.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: Snow moves in from the southwest throughout the morning into the early afternoon. Snow could be heavy at times, especially over NW WI and the South Shore. Snow continues overnight with cold wind chills and lows in the single digits to teens below zero.

THURSDAY: The bulk of the area will see snow wrap up by Thursday afternoon, but the South Shore will see moderate to heavy lake effect snow through Saturday. Winds will become very gusty throughout the entire region Thursday evening into Saturday. This leads to blowing and drifting snow, very cold wind chills, and near blizzard-like conditions at times throughout the region.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Strong winds continue, gusting over 40 MPH at times out of the NW. Blowing and drifting snow continues throughout the region with lake effect snow continuing along the South Shore.

SATURDAY: Wind gusts of over 45 MPH out of the NW will be possible with heavy lake effect snow wrapping up along the South Shore by the evening hours. Blowing and drifting snow will continue throughout the entire region through the afternoon and wrapping up by the evening hours.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.