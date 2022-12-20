Duluth road rage incident leads to gunfire

The dispute involved a baseball bat and a gun.
The dispute involved a baseball bat and a gun.
By Dan Wolfe
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth police are investigating after they say a road rage incident escalated to gunfire in the Morgan Park neighborhood Monday night.

Police tell us they were called to a home near 87th Avenue West and Edward Street around 7 p.m.

Officers found someone who said they had been followed home by the driver of another vehicle.

The driver allegedly got out of their car with a baseball bat and started smashing out the windows of the other vehicle.

That’s when the person who called police claims they went inside their home, got a gun and came back outside.

They told officers that’s when the suspect with the bat charged them, threatening to kill them.

The homeowner fired one shot into the ground, and the suspect got in their car and drove off.

No injuries were reported and no word on any arrests.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-3" of snow should fall Monday
Winter Weather Advisory to cover Minnesota’s Arrowhead Monday
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
MN Power fixes power lines
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
Wx Gfx
Some snow today, more later and a whole lot of cold

Latest News

Snowplows prepping for the snow.
Union authorizes snowplow driver strike
City by City: Duluth, Wisconsin, Hayward
City by City: Duluth, Wisconsin, Hayward
5 days after storm, some Northwest WI residents still without power
5 days after storm, some Northwest WI residents still without power
In the Winter
5 days after storm, some Northwest WI residents still without power