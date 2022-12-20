Duluth road rage incident leads to gunfire

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth police are investigating after they say a road rage incident escalated to gunfire in the Morgan Park neighborhood Monday night.

Police tell us they were called to a home near 87th Avenue West and Edward Street around 7 p.m.

Officers found someone who said they had been followed home by the driver of another vehicle.

The driver allegedly got out of their car with a baseball bat and started smashing out the windows of the other vehicle.

That’s when the person who called police claims they went inside their home, got a gun and came back outside.

They told officers that’s when the suspect with the bat charged them, threatening to kill them.

The homeowner fired one shot into the ground, and the suspect got in their car and drove off.

No injuries were reported and no word on any arrests.

An investigation is ongoing.

