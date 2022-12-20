Duluth International prepares for bitter cold weather ahead of holidays

Deplaning during the winter(Northern News Now)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN -- As Duluth prepares for sub-zero temperatures later this week, Duluth International Airport is doing its best to keep things running smoothly ahead of the holidays.

“[Our grounds crew] has dealt with large storms over the years, and they’ll manage this in stride as well,” said Natalie Baker with the Duluth Airport Authority.

Baker said crews will be out tending the runways and de-icing planes before every departure.

“We have a fantastic snow team who prep the equipment and staff to make sure that they’re ready,” she said.

Early morning flights have the heat on overnight to prevent having to thaw in the morning then de-ice thoroughly to ensure a comfortable experience.

The big storm also comes during the busiest travel week of the year by both plane and automobile.

“Holiday season is considered from December 23 through January 2,” said Baker. “AAA travel is predicting a 14% increase in air travel this year. So it will be a bit busier than last year at least.”

Baker said the airport is used to dealing with big crowds.

“It’s pretty business as usual. It’s not really going to change anything,” she said.

If the cold weather does become a concern, she said it is up to the airlines themselves whether to cancel or delay flights.

“It’s not necessarily under the airport authority’s purview to be canceling the flight it all comes from the carriers like Delta or United,” she said.

For the latest storm coverage, stay tuned on NorthernNewsNow.com and the First Alert Weather App.

