DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday night in the Northland there were a handful of High School hoops in action. The Duluth East Boy’s Basketball team earned a win over Duluth Denfeld while over the bridge, the Superior Boy’s found victory over Ashland at home.

Duluth East 88 Duluth Denfeld 46

Superior 86 Ashland 39

