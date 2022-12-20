City of Duluth awarded $1 million for solar energy opportunities

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth was selected for a $1 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to investigate solar project pathways and develop a community-based energy resilience planning process.

The project proposal was selected as an awardee through the U.S. Department of Energy Renewables Advancing Community Energy Resilience (RACER) funding program, which seeks to increase the resilience of energy systems and strengthen community preparedness to withstand and recover rapidly from disasters.

The two-year project will study community needs during grid disruptions and evaluate the deployment potential of solar-plus-storage and microgrids by learning from past disasters experienced in northeastern Minnesota, such as the June 2012 flood, the 2016 wind storm, and the 2017-2018 coastal storms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that Duluth can anticipate an increase in storm frequency and flooding issues as a result of climate change.

The award funds will be used to establish a temporary resiliency coordinator position at the City, develop a greater understanding of the functional needs and deployment potential of solar in the Duluth community, and create a toolkit and methodology for use in other Midwest cold climate communities.

“Duluth has seen a number of natural disasters over the last decade that have had massive impacts to our landscape, our homes, and our mobility, and this award allows the City to really dig in and find economically-beneficial, sustainable solutions to respond to those types of disasters when they happen,” says Mayor Emily Larson about the RACER Award. “This allows us to find solutions to shoring up our grid and lower the costs of responding to the impactful storms that might otherwise slow our community down for significant periods of time.”

The SETO project will study innovative ways to increase resilience in the face of grid disruption via solar energy and energy storage, which can provide vital electrical grid backup in the case of power outages.

Project partners including Ecolibrium3, Grid Catalyst, the University of Minnesota, and the University of Minnesota-Duluth will evaluate public, institutional, and critical infrastructure sites for viability as community energy resiliency sites.

These partners will also develop a replicable methodology for establishing community-informed resilience planning and multi-hazard mitigation for cold climate communities with populations under 250,000.

“Now is the time to invest in Duluth’s resilience and renewable energy infrastructure, and the first step is determining how to do so in a way that best serves community needs,” says Jodi Slick, CEO of Ecolibrium3. “The RACER Award will make these determinations possible by funding studies of resident needs and minimum resilience standards, as well as technical examinations of potential solar sites, to ensure a bright future for Duluth.”

The project’s plan of building resilience and adaptability to grid disruptions, especially in low-income communities and those with limited mobility options, also overlaps with the goals of the City of Duluth Climate Action Work Plan (CAWP).

It was not stated when the project is going to start.

