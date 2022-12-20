City by City: Duluth, Wisconsin, Hayward

Duluth, MN- MnDOT is hosting a meeting to address the proposed roundabouts on London Road. Proposed roundabouts would go at 26th Ave E, 40th Ave E and 60th Ave E. The meeting will be virtual, but MnDOT hopes participants come with specific questions and concerns about the project. The public meeting will be Wednesday, December 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin- The DNR has released a draft plan for the St. Louis River Area of Concern. The AOC remedial action plan update provides an opportunity to review cleanup and habitat restoration progress made in the past year. It also has what still needs to be done to delist the St. Louis River as an Area of Concern. There are nine environmental problems with measurable improvements that need to be fixed before delisting. Feedback on the yearly action plan can be made through January 13.

Hayward, WI- The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has a few new faces. The new term will start in January. The board is made up of five members, two of which are entering a second term. The three new faces include Lac Courte Oreille Ojibwe University, Northern Lakes Cooperative Cenex and NorthLakes Community Clinic.

