30 Duluth families get to ‘Shop With A Cop’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - 30 Duluth families got to shop with some cops Monday evening to make the holiday season a bit more bright.

It was part of the Duluth Police Department’s annual Blue Santa Shop With a Cop event.

30 families were chosen by community outreach groups to go on a shopping spree with officers at the Miller Hill Target.

Irving Community Club donated $10,000 for the families to buy things they want and need.

Target donated $2,500 to the cause.

Big smiles there Monday night as all those folks wrapped up their holiday shopping while connecting with their local law enforcement.

