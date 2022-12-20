30 Duluth families get to ‘Shop With A Cop’

30 families were picked to participate by community outreach groups.
30 families were picked to participate by community outreach groups.(Northern News Now)
By Dan Wolfe
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - 30 Duluth families got to shop with some cops Monday evening to make the holiday season a bit more bright.

It was part of the Duluth Police Department’s annual Blue Santa Shop With a Cop event.

30 families were chosen by community outreach groups to go on a shopping spree with officers at the Miller Hill Target.

Irving Community Club donated $10,000 for the families to buy things they want and need.

Target donated $2,500 to the cause.

Big smiles there Monday night as all those folks wrapped up their holiday shopping while connecting with their local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-3" of snow should fall Monday
Winter Weather Advisory to cover Minnesota’s Arrowhead Monday
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
In the Winter
5 days after storm, some Northwest WI residents still without power
The dispute involved a baseball bat and a gun.
Duluth road rage incident leads to gunfire
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say

Latest News

Northland High School Hoops
Northland High School Hoops
Snowplows prepping for the snow.
Union authorizes snowplow driver strike
The dispute involved a baseball bat and a gun.
Duluth road rage incident leads to gunfire
City by City: Duluth, Wisconsin, Hayward
City by City: Duluth, Wisconsin, Hayward