Winter Weather Advisory Monday night, sunny and cold Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: A new low from the southwest is bringing clouds and snow to the region. The snow should be light in general but will be slippery enough that a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Cook and Lake Counties from Monday noon to early Tuesday morning. The cold snap that started Sunday will be here all week long. And, another snow chance strikes Thursday. Some models indicate moderate to heavy totals of fluffy snow. By next Monday, though, the cold snap may break and we’ll rocket to 15 above zero!

Winter Weather Advisory Monday night for Lake and Cook Counties (KBJR)

MONDAY NIGHT: It be cloudy with a 90% chance for 1-3″ of snow. Low temps will be from -5 to 0 degrees. The wind will be W 5-15 mph in Minnesota. The wind may be SE 5-15 mph in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula.

TUESDAY: The snow will leave early and a mostly sunny sky will return. The cool down will linger, too. High temps will be 5-10 above zero. The normal is 23 or so. The wind will be W 10-20 mph for all zones.

1-3" of snow may fall Monday night (KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: A bigger low from the western plains will bring back a snow chance. This one may be more substantial than Monday’s. Models indicate eight plus inches of snow possible. But, snow made when temperatures are as cold as what we’ll have is usually light and fluffy rather than thick and heavy. Wednesday low will be -15. The high will be 0. The wind will be NE 5-10 mph.

COMING UP: The Wednesday to Thursday chance for snow will run 70-90%. The cold snap will stick around as well. Low temps this week will run -5 to -15 or colder. The highs will hover near zero for several days. The Christmas holiday weekend should be dry and cold with decent travel conditions. Next Monday, we may warm all the way up to 15 above as mentioned earlier!

Things will be cold and snowy this week (KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.