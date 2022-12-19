Vatican Unveiled Committee to present a special Christmas gift to local non-profits

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of dollars will be presented to a few Duluth non-profits from the Vatican Unveiled Committee this week.

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the Vatican Unveiled Committee will be presenting the net proceeds from the summer exhibit, Vatican Unveiled: An Exploration of Legacies.

The exhibit of the historic collection of rare artifacts was at the DECC in August for public viewing.

There were presentations by famed TV “Pawn Star” Mark Hall Patton, and the curator, Father Richard Kunst.

“Each charity will receive an unrestricted gift in the amount of $110,466 to use where the need is greatest within their organizations”, states Monica Hendrickson, Committee Chair of the Vatican Unveiled Exhibit. “Both Stella Maris Academy and Star of the North Maternity Home provide education and support to families within our region. We are humbled by the generosity of our donors and those who came to the exhibit, their dollars will work hard for children in our communities”.

This ticketed event included special VIP tours, dinners, and seminars to raise awareness and funds for these charities while showcasing the collection.

Father Kunst is a Duluth native and priest within the Diocese of Duluth, who happens to have curated the largest collection of papal artifacts and relics of saints outside of the Vatican.

The presentation event will be at Stella Maris Academy High School which is located at 4321 Allendale Ave, Duluth, MN 55803.

To learn more about the collection, and to View a Short Video compilation, click here. To learn more about our charities, visit Stella Maris Academy and Star of the North Maternity Home.

