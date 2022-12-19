Suburban Detroit cop shoots, kills armed man in police lobby

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer fatally shot a man Sunday in a police station lobby after he pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the officer and attempted to fire the weapon, police said.

The Dearborn officer fired multiple rounds, striking the man, about 3:30 p.m. ET during the confrontation, which began as the officer was sitting behind the desk in the front lobby of the Dearborn Police Station.

The 33-year-old man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man's name was not immediately released by authorities.

No one else was injured and police said the station's lobby remains closed to the public during the initial shooting investigation.

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting in Dearborn, which is located west of Detroit in Wayne County.

Police Chief Issa Shahin said authorities hope to provide answers to the “many questions" about the shooting in the coming days, WXYZ-TV reported.

“What I want to make very clear is that I extend my sincerest condolences to the individual who lost his life here,” Shahin said.