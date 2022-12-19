Some snow today, more later and a whole lot of cold

Monday: We start off our Monday dry but snow will begin to fill in though the afternoon. Snow remains in place through the evening commute tonight meaning, some roads could be slick. Snow will begin to make its exit tonight into the early morning hours on Tuesday. All said and done, most are looking at 1-3″ of new snow with higher amounts possible for the Arrowhead region where a Winter Weather Advisory remains in place until noon time tomorrow. Temperatures today climb into the single digits and teens above zero.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies prevail for our Tuesday. Temperatures climb into the single digits above zero for much of the region but winds out of west between 10-15 MPH will mean wind chills remain in the teens below zero for much of the day.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Coming Up: We are tracking another system for Wednesday-Friday of this week. There is still a lot of model disagreement about what it could bring to much of the area. Snow totals are still up in the air but it looks like the highest totals will be found in the southern portion of the area. What we do know, Snow will be a lot finer and dryer than out last system, winds will be breezy and it will be cold. The First Alert Weather team will be keeping an eye on it.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.