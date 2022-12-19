Salvation Army gets big boost from 148th Fighter Wing despite small Red Kettle donations

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Salvation Army got a meaningful toy donation Monday despite small donations from Red Kettle program.

The organization welcomed $10,000 worth of toys Monday morning from the 148th Fighter Wing and Ewald Family.

The Ewald Family and 148th Fighter Wing partner up each year to donate toys in honor of Ryan Ewald, a Tech Sergeant, who was killed in an ATV accident in 2013.

The Ewald’s and 148th have donated toys and bikes each year since the accident.

Special Master Sergeant Frank Talarico said the donation is special each year.

I think just being in the moment with the people that we used to hang out with together anytime,” he continued, “especially this time of year I guess it’s the season maybe, so fall, winter, Christmas time, was a time of year where we would do a lot together.”

Although the Salvation Army has thousands of toys to hand out this year, they said they’re thousands of dollars short of their Red Kettle goal.

According to the latest numbers, they’ve raised $123,493. Their goal for the year is $215,000.

Cyndi Lewis, the Director of Development for the Duluth Salvation Army, said the economy played a major factor into the lack of donations.

“I mean, inflation, you know, the rates, gave affected everyone, and so everyone’s tightening up,” she said.

Lewis said they are about $30,000 short of where they were at this point last year, and $60,000 short of this time two years ago.

