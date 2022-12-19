Non-profit encourages Northland students to apply for ‘large’ scholarships

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northland scholarship organizations have funds they want to distribute to local students, but they are finding that the national trend of young people missing out on “free money” is also occurring in our region.

During 2022, the National Scholarship Providers Association reports that there has been a nearly 50 percent drop in students applying for scholarships, due to ongoing pandemic challenges, population declines in the 17 to 18-year-old demographic, and other reasons.

The Duluth-based Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Fund is taking steps to decrease that trend by emphasizing that $20,000 in “free money” is available to students and parents who think they might not qualify.

“The Alworth Foundation and other area foundations committed to higher education are in business to give away money, so we’re reminding families to not assume they don’t qualify for scholarships, because there’s a good chance they do qualify,” said Alworth Foundation Executive Director Patty Salo Downs. “We’re also here to help families easily access that free money by hosting live, online sessions with tips on how to apply for the Alworth and other regional scholarships.”

On Monday, January 9, 2023, the Alworth Foundation is partnering with the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation (DSACF) to present an online session from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Students and parents wishing to participate are invited to send an email to alworth@alworthscholarship.org to obtain the Zoom meeting information.

The deadline for a $20,000 Alworth Scholarship is Jan. 15, 2023, and Feb. 1 to apply for over 100 scholarships offered by the DSACF.

To be considered for a $20,000 Alworth Scholarship, current high school seniors (including those who are homeschooled) must have an interest in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in studies related to mathematics, science, research and medical fields. Applicants must also reside in one of these northern Minnesota counties: Aitkin, Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Lake, Itasca, Koochiching and St Louis.

Other area scholarships include the Blandin Foundation, the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, and the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation.

Those selected to receive Alworth Scholarships will be notified in Spring 2023.

