Experts suggest even with the drop in used car prices, now is a good time to sell

Edmunds reports that used car prices have fallen for four straight months
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The average price of a used vehicle has fallen for four straight months, according to automotive research firm Edmunds, but experts said now is still a good time to sell.

If you are looking to sell your vehicle financial coach Cherry Dale had several tips:

·       Be realistic about your car. Blue book values are based on condition, so make sure your price matches the true condition of your car.

·       If you need to sell quickly start at a lower price, but if you’ve got the time, aim high.

·       Consider selling to a dealership: they usually pay less but take care of all the paperwork.

·       If you sell privately, make sure you pick a safe location to meet and preferable have someone with you.

·       Ask to be paid with a cashier’s check from a financial institution or credit union

If you have questions about transferring titles, etc. check with your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-3" of snow should fall Monday
Winter Weather Advisory to cover Minnesota’s Arrowhead Monday
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
MN Power fixes power lines
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk between tombstones to attend Mass at St....
Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of wife, daughter

Latest News

Christopher Grider faces up to nearly 40 years for his charges related to his alleged actions...
Judge hears closing arguments in Christopher Grider Jan. 6 case
LIVE: President Biden hosts Hanukkah reception
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in...
High court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils criminal referral against Donald Trump and associates
SLC swearing in
Deputies and Corrections Officers sworn in, other staff recognized