Deputies and Corrections Officers sworn in, other staff recognized

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Eight new deputies, plus several corrections officers, took an oath to serve and were sworn in Monday morning.

These are the final law enforcement professionals hired under Sheriff Ross Litman, who is retiring at the end of the year.

“It has been the greatest job on earth for me,” says the retiring sheriff.

Sheriff Litman has served for 30 years, 20 of them as sheriff.

Among the deputies that were sworn in, some were hired in July and are now at the solo patrol stage of training.

Others were hired in November and are still working alongside field training officers.

The ceremony also recognized new court security staff, 911 emergency communications specialists, clerical staff and chaplains; as well as those who’ve earned recent promotions and awards for outstanding service.

To learn more about the work of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, visit stlouiscountymn.gov/sheriff or call (218) 726-2341.

