Chanukah Begins: Local celebration kicks off at Miller Hill Mall Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sunday marked the first night of a Chanukah, and leaders with the Chabad of Duluth held a special celebration at the Miller Hill Mall.

The festivities kicked off at 4 p.m. Sunday with the lighting of the first candle on a large menorah near the Essentia Health inside the mall.

For those who celebrate, Chanukah commemorates Maccabean victories from several centuries ago.

A new candle on the menorah will be lit each night for the next 7 days.

Rabbi Mendy Ross led the ceremony.

According to Ross, having the celebration in a public place like the mall is important to help share the message of Chanukah to people who may not regularly attend religious services.

“Some people aren’t comfortable necessarily coming to a synogogue, or they’re not affiliated with a synagogue or a Jewish organization, so the fact that they come to a public place and meet other Jewish people and celebrate a Jewish holiday, it’s a really great opportunity of spreading the miracle of Chanukah ,” Ross said.

In addition to a candle lit menorah, there was also a large balloon menorah.

Attendees were treated to gelt, donuts, dreidels, and menorahs and candles for people to take home.

There was even a chance to win tickets to see the Timberwolves.

