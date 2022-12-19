Carlton County seeks financial help from state after blizzard

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Carlton County is seeking financial help from the state following last week’s blizzard.

The Carlton County Board declared a state of emergency during a special meeting Monday morning.

According to Sheriff Kelly Lake, this is the first step the county needs to take toward getting reimbursed for public infrastructure costs incurred during the snowstorm.

“Some allowable expenses for reimbursement include our electric cooperatives and municipal power companies costs related to restoring electricity to homes and businesses, debris removal from roadways and powerlines, warming shelter operations, and snow removal,” Sheriff Lake wrote.

Sheriff Lake said the county’s emergency management director will conduct a preliminary damage assessment and will send the results to the state’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management office.

The minimum threshold the county must meet to receive reimbursement is just over $74,000, according to Sheriff Lake.

“t is our belief that based off initial assessment, Carlton County will meet that threshold,” Lake said.

The declaration only includes public infrastructure, not damage done to homes or private properties.

