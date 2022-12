DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Sunday afternoon, both UMD Men’s and Women’s basketball teams played St. Cloud State for the second time this season. Both teams defeated the Huskies to improve to 6-0 in the NSIC.

Battle of the dogs goes to the Bulldogs😈#BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/C5ldo6jj8U — UMD Women's Bball (@UMDWomensBBall) December 18, 2022

